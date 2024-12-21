Peter Birch Sells 25,853 Shares of AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Stock

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Free Report) insider Peter Birch sold 25,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 459 ($5.77), for a total transaction of £118,665.27 ($149,133.18).
AJ Bell Stock Performance
Shares of LON AJB opened at GBX 454 ($5.71) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 2,270.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.99. AJ Bell plc has a 1 year low of GBX 280.60 ($3.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 529 ($6.65). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 464.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 436.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 7.16.
AJ Bell Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a GBX 8.25 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from AJ Bell’s previous dividend of $4.25. AJ Bell’s payout ratio is 6,000.00%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About AJ Bell
AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which offers advisers and clients service, easy-to-use functionality, and a comprehensive investment range at competitive prices; and AJ Bell, an investment platform. It also provides Touch by AJ Bell, an investment platform which help advisers to streamline their businesses with investment solutions delivered and managed digitally on their clients' smartphones; and Dodl by AJ Bell, an investment app.
