Peter Birch Sells 25,853 Shares of AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Stock

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Free Report) insider Peter Birch sold 25,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 459 ($5.77), for a total transaction of £118,665.27 ($149,133.18).

Shares of LON AJB opened at GBX 454 ($5.71) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 2,270.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.99. AJ Bell plc has a 1 year low of GBX 280.60 ($3.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 529 ($6.65). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 464.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 436.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 7.16.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a GBX 8.25 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from AJ Bell’s previous dividend of $4.25. AJ Bell’s payout ratio is 6,000.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AJB shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 565 ($7.10) price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which offers advisers and clients service, easy-to-use functionality, and a comprehensive investment range at competitive prices; and AJ Bell, an investment platform. It also provides Touch by AJ Bell, an investment platform which help advisers to streamline their businesses with investment solutions delivered and managed digitally on their clients' smartphones; and Dodl by AJ Bell, an investment app.

