Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.40-2.44 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.480-0.500 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PECO shares. Compass Point raised their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.
Check Out Our Latest Report on PECO
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Up 1.5 %
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $165.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.20 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.10. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 267.39%.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Oil Titans Face Off: Exxon Mobil or Chevron for 2025 Gains?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Mining Stocks Back in the Spotlight: 3 Key Names to Watch
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/16 – 12/20
Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.