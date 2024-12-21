Principal Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,138,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 54,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $496,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 27,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

RPV opened at $90.20 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12-month low of $78.31 and a 12-month high of $97.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.91.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

