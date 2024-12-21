Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.80.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRVA. Truist Financial increased their price target on Privia Health Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.
PRVA opened at $20.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 200.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.13. Privia Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30.
Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.
