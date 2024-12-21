Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.80.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRVA. Truist Financial increased their price target on Privia Health Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Privia Health Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVA. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,169,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,858,000 after buying an additional 271,645 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,986,000 after acquiring an additional 23,178 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,300,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,092,000 after purchasing an additional 28,480 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 2,994.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,138,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Privia Health Group by 18.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,118,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,441,000 after purchasing an additional 173,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

PRVA opened at $20.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 200.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.13. Privia Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.