ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG) to Issue Dividend of $0.35

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3489 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of HYHG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.48. 24,016 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.64. ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF has a 52-week low of $65.87 and a 52-week high of $70.22.

Get ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF alerts:

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged (HYHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index that goes long high-yield USD debt from US and Canadian issuers and shorts a duration-matched combination of 2-, 5- and 10-year US Treasurys.

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.