ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG) to Issue Dividend of $0.35

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3489 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.
ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of HYHG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.48. 24,016 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.64. ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF has a 52-week low of $65.87 and a 52-week high of $70.22.
ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Company Profile
