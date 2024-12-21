ProShares Merger ETF Announces Dividend of $0.15 (BATS:MRGR)

ProShares Merger ETF (BATS:MRGR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1529 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

ProShares Merger ETF Price Performance

Shares of ProShares Merger ETF stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.11. 25,400 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.37. ProShares Merger ETF has a 52 week low of $35.06 and a 52 week high of $36.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 million, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.05.

About ProShares Merger ETF

The ProShares Merger ETF (MRGR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Merger Arbitrage index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities involved in merger deals, with long exposure to target firms and short exposure to acquiring firms. The fund is net long and hedges FX risk.

