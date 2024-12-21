ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EUDV) to Issue Dividend of $0.11

ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EUDV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1089 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.
ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of BATS:EUDV traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $46.60. 3,293 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 million, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.76. ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF has a 1-year low of $36.00 and a 1-year high of $58.25.
About ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF
