ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EUDV) to Issue Dividend of $0.11

ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EUDV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1089 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:EUDV traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $46.60. 3,293 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 million, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.76. ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF has a 1-year low of $36.00 and a 1-year high of $58.25.

About ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF

The ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF (EUDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe Dividend Masters index. The fund tracks an index of developed European companies with a history of stable dividend growth. EUDV was launched on Sep 10, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

