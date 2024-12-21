ProShares Russell US Dividend Growers ETF (TMDV) to Issue Dividend of $0.44 on December 31st

ProShares Russell US Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:TMDV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.4359 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

ProShares Russell US Dividend Growers ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

BATS TMDV traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.61.

About ProShares Russell US Dividend Growers ETF

The ProShares Russell US Dividend Growers ETF (TMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Dividend Elite index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Russell 3000 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 35 years. TMDV was launched on Nov 5, 2019 and is managed by ProShares.

