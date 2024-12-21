ProShares Russell US Dividend Growers ETF (TMDV) to Issue Dividend of $0.44 on December 31st

ProShares Russell US Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:TMDV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.4359 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.
ProShares Russell US Dividend Growers ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
BATS TMDV traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.61.
About ProShares Russell US Dividend Growers ETF
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares Russell US Dividend Growers ETF
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Oil Titans Face Off: Exxon Mobil or Chevron for 2025 Gains?
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Mining Stocks Back in the Spotlight: 3 Key Names to Watch
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/16 – 12/20
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Russell US Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Russell US Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.