ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:TDV) to Issue Dividend of $0.22

ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:TDV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.2183 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.
ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.04. 11,052 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market cap of $296.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.84.
ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF Company Profile
