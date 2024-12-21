ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $52.50, but opened at $51.33. ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 shares last traded at $51.17, with a volume of 1,006,059 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 76.9% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 6,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the 3rd quarter worth about $727,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 52,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

