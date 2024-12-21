PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Shares Up 0% – Here’s What Happened

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY – Get Free Report) traded up 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.16 and last traded at $14.62. 94,761 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 59,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.62.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.01.

Get PT Bank Central Asia Tbk alerts:

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0791 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk’s payout ratio is 13.05%.

About PT Bank Central Asia Tbk

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services to individual, corporate, and small and medium enterprise customers in Indonesia and internationally. It offers savings accounts; motorcycle financing and vehicle, housing, and personal loans; mutual funds and bonds; insurance, including property, life, accident, auto, health, education, retirement, travel, and heritage protection; electronic money services; credit cards; business collection services; and eBanking, remittance, and customer services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Central Asia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.