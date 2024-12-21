Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Pulmatrix Trading Up 1.5 %
PULM stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. Pulmatrix has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $8.44. The stock has a market cap of $21.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.81.
Pulmatrix Company Profile
