Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Trading Up 1.5 %

PULM stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. Pulmatrix has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $8.44. The stock has a market cap of $21.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.81.

Get Pulmatrix alerts:

Pulmatrix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focused on development of novel inhaled therapeutic products to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company offers iSPERSE, an engineered dry powder delivery platform, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.