Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $7.00.

PYXS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens started coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair lowered Pyxis Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.43.

Shares of Pyxis Oncology stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.00. Pyxis Oncology has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $6.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average is $3.30.

In other Pyxis Oncology news, CFO Pamela Ann Connealy purchased 88,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.96 per share, for a total transaction of $174,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,199,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,320.28. This represents a 8.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fullcircle Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pyxis Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 311,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 149,522 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Pyxis Oncology by 121.4% in the second quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 113,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 62,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Pyxis Oncology by 56.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 20,901 shares during the last quarter. 39.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat cancers. Its lead antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) product candidate is PYX-201, an investigational novel ADC consisting of human immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1), which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors; and lead immuno-oncology (IO) product candidate is PYX-106, an investigational fully human IgG1 Siglec-15-targeting antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

