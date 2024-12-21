Regis (NYSE:RGS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.37 and traded as high as $24.49. Regis shares last traded at $23.62, with a volume of 60,755 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Regis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Regis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $450,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regis by 39.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 6,492 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Regis in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Regis Corporation owns and franchises hair care salons primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-Owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting; styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sell various hair care and other beauty products.

