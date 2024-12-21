Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $3.19 Million Stock Holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Visteon were worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Visteon by 70.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Visteon by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Visteon by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Visteon from $132.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Visteon from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Visteon in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.15.

VC opened at $85.71 on Friday. Visteon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.01 and a fifty-two week high of $130.10. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.22.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.37. Visteon had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 46.19%. The company had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

