Ricegrowers Limited (ASX:SGLLV) Announces $0.15 Interim Dividend

Ricegrowers Limited (ASX:SGLLV – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, December 20th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.
Ricegrowers Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.53.
About Ricegrowers
