Ricegrowers Limited (ASX:SGLLV) Announces $0.15 Interim Dividend

Ricegrowers Limited (ASX:SGLLV – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, December 20th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Ricegrowers Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.53.

Get Ricegrowers alerts:

About Ricegrowers

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Ricegrowers Limited operates as a rice food company in Australia and internationally. It operates through Rice Pool, International Rice, Rice Food, Riviana Foods, and CopRice segments. The company engages in the receipt and storage of paddy rice; and milling, manufacturing, processing, procurement, distribution, and marketing of rice and related products, as well as other grocery products, gourmet, and special occasions food products, and research and development into the growing of rice.

Receive News & Ratings for Ricegrowers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ricegrowers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.