Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Stock Price Up 0.5% – What’s Next?

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.70 and last traded at $23.04. Approximately 7,125,783 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 12,139,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.92.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RKLB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $13.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen upgraded Rocket Lab USA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $7.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.44.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.08 and its 200 day moving average is $10.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.21 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

In other Rocket Lab USA news, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 534,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,297,525. The trade was a 8.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Ocko sold 2,000,000 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $35,460,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,351,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,685,623.55. The trade was a 45.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,114,530 shares of company stock valued at $38,168,400. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKLB. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,253,035 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,317,000 after acquiring an additional 898,223 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,297,073 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $30,226,000 after acquiring an additional 391,778 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,878,357 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $28,006,000 after purchasing an additional 532,207 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 11.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,856,973 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $13,713,000 after buying an additional 284,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,469,000. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

