Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Trading 1.9% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report) rose 1.9% on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.19 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.16 ($0.00). Approximately 36,140,535 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 20,806,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.16 ($0.00).

Rockfire Resources Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.38.

Rockfire Resources Company Profile

Rockfire Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration in Australia. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and molybdenum deposits. It holds five exploration permits for minerals in Queensland; and an exploration and exploitation license in Greece.

