Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Stock Price Up 20% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Free Report) rose 20% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 157,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 485,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Royal Helium Stock Down 16.7 %

The firm has a market cap of C$8.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.89, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.06.

About Royal Helium

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of helium properties in Canada. It holds approximately 1,000,000 acres of prospective helium land across southern Saskatchewan and southeastern Alberta. The company is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

