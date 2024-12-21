Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Trading 20% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Free Report) were up 20% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 157,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 485,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Royal Helium Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.89, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.26.

About Royal Helium

(Get Free Report)

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of helium properties in Canada. It holds approximately 1,000,000 acres of prospective helium land across southern Saskatchewan and southeastern Alberta. The company is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Helium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.