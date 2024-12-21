RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 135,363 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the previous session’s volume of 64,871 shares.The stock last traded at $18.86 and had previously closed at $18.95.

RPAR Risk Parity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.75. The company has a market capitalization of $619.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPAR Risk Parity ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RPAR Risk Parity ETF stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,100,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,023 shares during the period. RPAR Risk Parity ETF makes up 2.0% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned 3.36% of RPAR Risk Parity ETF worth $22,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

RPAR Risk Parity ETF Company Profile

The RPAR Risk Parity ETF (RPAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Advanced Research Risk Parity index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds allocating to four major asset classes: global equities, US Treasurys, commodities and TIPS based on risk parity. RPAR was launched on Dec 13, 2019 and is managed by RPAR.

