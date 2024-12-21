RTW Biotech Opportunities (LON:RTW) Shares Down 1.4% – What’s Next?

RTW Biotech Opportunities (LON:RTW – Get Free Report) dropped 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.38 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.38 ($0.02). Approximately 84,349 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 482,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.40 ($0.02).
RTW Biotech Opportunities Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of £4.63 million, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.52.
About RTW Biotech Opportunities
RTW Biotech Opportunities Ltd is a venture capital fund. The fund specializes in directly investing and early-stage. The fund specializes in identifying transformative assets with high growth potential across the life sciences, biopharmaceutical and medical technology sectors. The fund invests in companies developing next-generation therapies and technologies that can significantly improve patients' lives.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than RTW Biotech Opportunities
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Oil Titans Face Off: Exxon Mobil or Chevron for 2025 Gains?
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Mining Stocks Back in the Spotlight: 3 Key Names to Watch
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/16 – 12/20
Receive News & Ratings for RTW Biotech Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTW Biotech Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.