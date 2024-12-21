RTW Biotech Opportunities (LON:RTW) Shares Down 1.4% – What’s Next?

RTW Biotech Opportunities (LON:RTW – Get Free Report) dropped 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.38 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.38 ($0.02). Approximately 84,349 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 482,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.40 ($0.02).

The firm has a market cap of £4.63 million, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.52.

RTW Biotech Opportunities Ltd is a venture capital fund. The fund specializes in directly investing and early-stage. The fund specializes in identifying transformative assets with high growth potential across the life sciences, biopharmaceutical and medical technology sectors. The fund invests in companies developing next-generation therapies and technologies that can significantly improve patients' lives.

