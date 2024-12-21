Ryder Capital Limited (ASX:RYD) Insider David Bottomley Sells 125,000 Shares

Ryder Capital Limited (ASX:RYD – Get Free Report) insider David Bottomley sold 125,000 shares of Ryder Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.30 ($0.81), for a total value of A$161,875.00 ($101,171.88).
Ryder Capital Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Ryder Investment Management Pty Limited. Ryder Capital Limited is based in Australia.
