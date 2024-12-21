Sabien Technology Group (LON:SNT) Stock Price Up 17.7% – Here’s What Happened

Sabien Technology Group Plc (LON:SNT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 17.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 12.45 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.06 ($0.15). 322,453 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 358% from the average session volume of 70,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.25 ($0.13).

Sabien Technology Group Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of £2.99 million, a P/E ratio of -422.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 10.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 10.38.

Insider Activity

In other Sabien Technology Group news, insider Richard Parris acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($25,135.10). Insiders own 55.63% of the company’s stock.

Sabien Technology Group Company Profile

Sabien Technology Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy reduction and cloud-connected carbon management technologies serving the commercial heating sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers M2G intelligent boiler load control solution and cloud-connected carbon management service optimize boilers' energy use.

