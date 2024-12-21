Sanatana Resources (CVE:STA) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Sanatana Resources Inc. (CVE:STA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 168100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Sanatana Resources Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$1.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.
Sanatana Resources Company Profile
Sanatana Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for copper and gold. The company entered in an option agreement to acquire 80% interest in the Oweegee Dome project covering an area of approximately 31,077 hectares located in in Golden Triangle in British Columbia; and 100% interest in the Empress Property, as well as asset purchase agreement to acquire the Santoy Property comprising 32 cell mining claims covering an area of approximately 551 hectares located in in Ontario.
