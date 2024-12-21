Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys 1,817 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,246 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 12.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,698 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,277,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $957,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 76.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 31,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 13,739 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $625,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,101,459.02. This represents a 10.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $103,309.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,203 shares in the company, valued at $498,496.31. This trade represents a 17.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,232 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,367. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NFG opened at $59.93 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $45.32 and a fifty-two week high of $65.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.99 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.60 and its 200 day moving average is $59.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 254.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFG. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Argus raised National Fuel Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Fuel Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

