Sanctuary Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of IWV opened at $337.20 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $268.02 and a 1-year high of $349.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $338.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

