Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,519,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $930,383,000 after acquiring an additional 187,411 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,778,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $455,222,000 after purchasing an additional 863,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $268,520,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 41.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 732,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,458,000 after buying an additional 215,362 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.9% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 638,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $157,326,000 after buying an additional 11,693 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on HII. Wolfe Research cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $273.00 to $191.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $290.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.24, for a total value of $82,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,627 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,245.48. The trade was a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

NYSE:HII opened at $190.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.29 and a 12 month high of $299.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($1.28). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Further Reading

