Sanctuary Advisors LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth about $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ES. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.38.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $56.95 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $52.09 and a 52-week high of $69.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.04. The firm has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of -36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.60.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is -182.17%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

