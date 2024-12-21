Sanctuary Advisors LLC Lowers Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,788 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CG. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,051,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,469,000 after buying an additional 1,707,520 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 17,468.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,715,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,982 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,009,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 764,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,269,000 after purchasing an additional 360,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phase 2 Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,402,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 495,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $25,535,279.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,504,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,936,376.06. This trade represents a 1.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 133,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $335,443.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,767,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,966,919.47. The trade was a 2.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,171,556 shares of company stock valued at $29,222,475 over the last 90 days. 27.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 2.4 %

CG opened at $50.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.26. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $55.11.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The company had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 482.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Articles

