Sanctuary Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG – Free Report) by 565.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,168 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 16,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 22,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF alerts:

First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FIIG opened at $20.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.92. First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $19.91 and a 12-month high of $21.60.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FIIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of US investment grade, corporate debt securities. The portfolio aims for a dollar-weighted average maturity between three and ten years FIIG was launched on Aug 2, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.