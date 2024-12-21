Savills (LON:SVS) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Savills plc (LON:SVS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,142.61 ($14.36) and traded as low as GBX 1,050 ($13.20). Savills shares last traded at GBX 1,057.92 ($13.30), with a volume of 360,161 shares changing hands.

Savills Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.05, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,380.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,084.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,141.95.

About Savills

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of real estate services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

