Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA) Insider Buys A$72,500.00 in Stock

Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA – Get Free Report) insider Lucas Dow bought 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$72,500.00 ($45,312.50).
Sayona Mining Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 28.58 and a current ratio of 2.46.
About Sayona Mining
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sayona Mining
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Oil Titans Face Off: Exxon Mobil or Chevron for 2025 Gains?
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Mining Stocks Back in the Spotlight: 3 Key Names to Watch
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/16 – 12/20
Receive News & Ratings for Sayona Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sayona Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.