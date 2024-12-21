Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA) Insider Buys A$72,500.00 in Stock

Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA – Get Free Report) insider Lucas Dow bought 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$72,500.00 ($45,312.50).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 28.58 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Sayona Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mineral identification, acquisition, exploration, and development in Australia and Canada. It explores for lithium, graphite, and gold deposits. Its flagship property the North American Lithium project comprises 19 contiguous claims covering an area of 582.31 and one mining lease covering approximately an area of 700 hectares located in Quebec, Canada.

