Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Shares Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,191 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Seres Therapeutics were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,388,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 255,014 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 12.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 383,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 43,700 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 29.2% during the third quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 22,250 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 0.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,857,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,625,000 after purchasing an additional 140,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 42.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 748,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 222,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCRB opened at $0.92 on Friday. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MCRB shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.25 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.08.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

