Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) & Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Dividends

Sberbank of Russia pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 163.5%. Signature Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 56.0%. Signature Bank pays out 4.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Sberbank of Russia and Signature Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Sberbank of Russia alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sberbank of Russia 40.80% 21.45% 2.97% Signature Bank N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Sberbank of Russia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.1% of Signature Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Signature Bank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Sberbank of Russia has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Signature Bank has a beta of 9.42, indicating that its share price is 842% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sberbank of Russia and Signature Bank”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sberbank of Russia $49.52 billion 0.06 $16.97 billion N/A N/A Signature Bank $2.70 billion 0.03 $1.34 billion $16.38 0.08

Sberbank of Russia has higher revenue and earnings than Signature Bank.

Summary

Sberbank of Russia beats Signature Bank on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sberbank of Russia

(Get Free Report)

Sberbank of Russia, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate and retail banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, corporate clients, and financial institutions. The company offers deposit products; pension accounts; payment, transfer, brokerage, and asset management services; car, housing, education, and consumer loans; mortgages; debit and credit cards, and overdraft service; and refinancing products. It also provides derivative, financial instrument, foreign currency, precious metal, corporate structured, and commodities and securities products, as well as debt and capital markets funding, documentary, and other commission services. In addition, it offers life, property, bank card, accident, liability, trust management, investment and universal life, travel, and mutual investment funds insurance products, as well as individual pension plans and corporate pension programs. Additionally, the company provides business bank accounts, platform for exporters and importers, merchant acquiring and international trading services, and corporate cards for small businesses; and loans, investment products and capital markets services, fund investment services, and banking services for corporate clients. It also provides trade finance, interbank lending, currency risk hedging, and treasury services; deposits, custody services, and electronic trading systems; and settlement and cash collection services to financial institutions. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 11 Regional banks and 14,162 branches in Russia. The company also has operations in 18 countries internationally. Sberbank of Russia was founded in 1841 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

About Signature Bank

(Get Free Report)

As of March 12, 2023, Signature Bank went out of business. Previously, the company provided digital assets banking services and comprised of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York. Signature Bank now trades on OTCPK.

Receive News & Ratings for Sberbank of Russia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sberbank of Russia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.