Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:TYA) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:TYA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0741 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Simplify Intermediate Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of BATS:TYA traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.41. 41,896 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.52.

The Simplify Risk Parity Treasury ETF (TYA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 20plus Year US Treasury index. The fund seeks to match or outperform a US Treasury 20+ year index for a calendar quarter. The portfolio utilizes futures, call, and put options on US Treasury futures, ETFs, and government securities.

