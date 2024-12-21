Simplify NEXT Intangible Core Index ETF Announces Dividend of $0.10 (BATS:NXTI)

Simplify NEXT Intangible Core Index ETF (BATS:NXTI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0977 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.
Simplify NEXT Intangible Core Index ETF Price Performance
Shares of NXTI stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.42. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.82.
About Simplify NEXT Intangible Core Index ETF
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Simplify NEXT Intangible Core Index ETF
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Oil Titans Face Off: Exxon Mobil or Chevron for 2025 Gains?
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Mining Stocks Back in the Spotlight: 3 Key Names to Watch
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/16 – 12/20
Receive News & Ratings for Simplify NEXT Intangible Core Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify NEXT Intangible Core Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.