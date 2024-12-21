SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.33 and traded as high as $0.35. SJM shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 25,000 shares trading hands.
Separately, Citigroup cut SJM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.
SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, owns, develops, and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau. The company operates through two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering, Retail and Leasing Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in rolling, non-rolling, and electronic game gaming operations.
