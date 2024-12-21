SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.33 and traded as high as $0.35. SJM shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 25,000 shares trading hands.

Separately, Citigroup cut SJM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64.

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, owns, develops, and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau. The company operates through two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering, Retail and Leasing Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in rolling, non-rolling, and electronic game gaming operations.

