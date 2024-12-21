Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,712.26 ($21.52) and traded as high as GBX 1,742 ($21.89). Smiths Group shares last traded at GBX 1,731 ($21.75), with a volume of 569,950 shares.
The stock has a market capitalization of £5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,402.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,659.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,712.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.84.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th were given a dividend of GBX 30.20 ($0.38) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 17th. This is an increase from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $13.55. Smiths Group’s payout ratio is presently 6,111.11%.
Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four divisions: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.
