Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,712.26 ($21.52) and traded as high as GBX 1,742 ($21.89). Smiths Group shares last traded at GBX 1,731 ($21.75), with a volume of 569,950 shares.

Smiths Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,402.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,659.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,712.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.84.

Smiths Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th were given a dividend of GBX 30.20 ($0.38) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 17th. This is an increase from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $13.55. Smiths Group’s payout ratio is presently 6,111.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Smiths Group Company Profile

In other Smiths Group news, insider Roland Carter sold 25,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,621 ($20.37), for a total value of £419,725.53 ($527,492.18). Also, insider Mark Seligman acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,726 ($21.69) per share, with a total value of £69,040 ($86,766.37). Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four divisions: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

