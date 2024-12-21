Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Derek Andersen Sells 17,789 Shares

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) CFO Derek Andersen sold 17,789 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $213,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,176,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,112,204. This represents a 0.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Derek Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Derek Andersen sold 94,164 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $1,077,236.16.

SNAP stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 0.97. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 18.49% and a negative return on equity of 35.60%. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNAP. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Snap from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Snap from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 37.3% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 82,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 22,328 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Snap by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,697,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,742,000 after buying an additional 575,324 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,032,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

