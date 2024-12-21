Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.09 and last traded at $7.72, with a volume of 3717310 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average is $5.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. by 13.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. by 1,255.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. by 93.0% in the second quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. by 9.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 9,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. The company helps the members to use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

