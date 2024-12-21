Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) Trading 1.7% Higher – Here’s Why

Solaris Resources Inc. (TSE:SLS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$4.31 and last traded at C$4.28. Approximately 271,997 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 235,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Solaris Resources from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Solaris Resources Stock Up 5.4 %

Solaris Resources Company Profile

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$731.70 million, a PE ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.10.

Solaris Resources Inc engages in exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising nine metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

