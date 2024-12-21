Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) Trading 1.7% Higher – Here’s Why

Solaris Resources Inc. (TSE:SLS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$4.31 and last traded at C$4.28. Approximately 271,997 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 235,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.21.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Solaris Resources from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Solaris Resources
Solaris Resources Stock Up 5.4 %
Solaris Resources Company Profile
Solaris Resources Inc engages in exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising nine metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Solaris Resources
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Oil Titans Face Off: Exxon Mobil or Chevron for 2025 Gains?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Mining Stocks Back in the Spotlight: 3 Key Names to Watch
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/16 – 12/20
Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.