Sparta Capital (CVE:SAY) Stock Price Down 25% – Here’s What Happened

Sparta Capital Ltd. (CVE:SAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 25% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02. 1,180,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 704% from the average session volume of 146,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$3.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.59.

Sparta Capital Ltd. provides environment, energy, and innovation services in Canada. The company collects e-waste materials to recycle, as well upcycling waste into new material. It also provides a complimentary suite of technologies to analyze and assist clients in receiving value from wasted sources of energy within existing power systems, such as peak power mitigation systems through energy storage technology, power-factor and harmonic mitigation, LED lighting retrofits, photoluminescent safety products, and internet of things monitoring systems.

