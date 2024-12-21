Sparta Capital (CVE:SAY) Stock Price Down 25% – Here’s What Happened

Sparta Capital Ltd. (CVE:SAY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 25% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02. 1,180,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 704% from the average session volume of 146,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Sparta Capital Trading Down 25.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$3.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.59.

About Sparta Capital

(Get Free Report)

Sparta Capital Ltd. provides environment, energy, and innovation services in Canada. The company collects e-waste materials to recycle, as well upcycling waste into new material. It also provides a complimentary suite of technologies to analyze and assist clients in receiving value from wasted sources of energy within existing power systems, such as peak power mitigation systems through energy storage technology, power-factor and harmonic mitigation, LED lighting retrofits, photoluminescent safety products, and internet of things monitoring systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sparta Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sparta Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.