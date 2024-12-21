SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO) Trading Down 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO – Get Free Report) were down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.50 and last traded at $28.56. Approximately 850,114 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 424,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.79.

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPBO. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 23.6% in the third quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 332,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,983,000 after purchasing an additional 63,452 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after buying an additional 12,815 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $901,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 28.0% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 14,795.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period.

About SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (SPBO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade US corporate bonds weighted in tiers by market value and issuer fundamentals. SPBO was launched on Apr 6, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

