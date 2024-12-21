SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.59 and last traded at $19.88, with a volume of 189301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SSEZY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on SSE in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of SSE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of SSE to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.81.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2658 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

