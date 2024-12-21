Starpharma (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) Trading Down 10.9% – Time to Sell?

Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 10.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. 13,834 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 361% from the average session volume of 3,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

Starpharma Stock Up 8.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.94.

Starpharma Company Profile

Starpharma Holdings Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life-science, and other applications worldwide. The company offers VivaGel BV, a non-antibiotic vaginal gel for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis and prevention of recurrent BV; VIRALEZE, an antiviral nasal spray; and VivaGel condom, an antiviral condom.

