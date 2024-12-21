Stellar AfricaGold (CVE:SPX) Stock Price Down 28.6% – What’s Next?

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (CVE:SPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 28.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 105,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 559% from the average session volume of 15,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Stellar AfricaGold Stock Up 20.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.45, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Stellar AfricaGold Company Profile

Stellar AfricaGold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada, Republic of Mali, and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Stellar AfricaGold Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

