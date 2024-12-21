Stockland (ASX:SGP) to Issue $0.08 Interim Dividend

Stockland (ASX:SGP – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, December 19th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, December 29th.

Stockland Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.56, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Get Stockland alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Stockland

In other news, insider Robert (Bob) Johnston purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$5.18 ($3.24) per share, with a total value of A$207,200.00 ($129,500.00). Also, insider Tarun Gupta purchased 203,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$4.29 ($2.68) per share, with a total value of A$874,168.83 ($546,355.52). Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Stockland Company Profile

We are a leading creator and curator of connected communities with people at the heart of the places we create. For more than 70 years, we have built a proud legacy, helping more Australians achieve the dream of home ownership, and enabling the future of work and retail. Today, we continue to build on our history as one of Australia’s largest diversified property groups to elevate the social value of our places, and create a tangible sense of human connection, belonging and community for our customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stockland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stockland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.