Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Raised to Strong-Buy at Northland Capmk

Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SMCI. StockNews.com cut Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Argus downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $65.00 to $37.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.89.

SMCI stock opened at $31.59 on Friday. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $122.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 2.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 11,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $443,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 50,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,968,000 after buying an additional 29,697 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 13,210.5% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,722,000 after acquiring an additional 56,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 254.7% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 30,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,756,000 after acquiring an additional 21,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

